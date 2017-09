The Nigel Farage Show On Sunday: Watch Live NOW

The Nigel Farage Show On Sunday: Watch Live

Nigel Farage is the new host of LBC's Sunday morning show - and you can watch his first show live right here.

It's another big Brexit day, with reports Theresa May will agree to a £50billion divorce deal with the EU, while David Davis will set out Britain's future plans this morning.

Watch here for Nigel Farage's immediate response from 10am.