The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It Back

Nigel Farage is live from Washington DC and you can watch the show here.

After senior ministers began thrashing out plans for a post-Brexit trade deal, the LBC presenter will be giving his thoughts.

Get involved in the debate by calling 0345 60 60 973, text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show, Monday to Thursday, 7-8pm and Sundays from 10am, only on LBC.