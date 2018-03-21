The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Here

He’s spent the morning on a boat chucking fish into the Thames, now Nigel Farage is taking your calls on LBC.

Earlier, the LBC presenter joined fishermen to protest against the government’s Brexit transition deal agreed with the EU.

Get involved in tonight’s show by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC, Monday to Thursday, 7-8pm and Sunday from 10am.