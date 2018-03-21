The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Here

21 March 2018, 15:44

He’s spent the morning on a boat chucking fish into the Thames, now Nigel Farage is taking your calls on LBC.

Earlier, the LBC presenter joined fishermen to protest against the government’s Brexit transition deal agreed with the EU.

