The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Here From 7pm

Now Discussing
Jacob Rees-Mogg says increased use of foodbanks is 'rather uplifting'. Are foodbanks a force for good or just a sign of increasing poverty?
14 September 2017, 18:21
The Nigel Farage Show: 14th September 2017
Nigel Farage is discussing the fact that UK overseas territories devastated by Hurricane Irma cannot tap into the Britain's foreign aid budget because they are 'too wealthy'.
Victims in the Caribbean islands of Anguilla, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands do not qualify because their incomes are too high
Nigel Farage is asking if we should change the rules and look after our own people?
Watch here live from 7pm.