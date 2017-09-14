The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Here From 7pm

14 September 2017

The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show: 14th September 2017

Nigel Farage is discussing the fact that UK overseas territories devastated by Hurricane Irma cannot tap into the Britain's foreign aid budget because they are 'too wealthy'.

Victims in the Caribbean islands of Anguilla, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands do not qualify because their incomes are too high

Nigel Farage is asking if we should change the rules and look after our own people?

