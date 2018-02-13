The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 6pm

13 February 2018, 16:49

Nigel Farage is live on LBC this evening discussing what should happen to the captured British Jihadis - and you can watch it live.

Two ISIS fighters - part of the so-called "Jihadi Beatles" - have been captured and the US want him to stand trial in Britain.

However, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson plans to defy that and refuse to allow them back into the country, meaning they will be tried either in Syria or sent to Guantanamo Bay.

Nigel wants to know: who do you think should be accountable for them? Call 0345 60 60 973 to have your say.

