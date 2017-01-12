What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

12 January 2017, 19:49

Nigel Farage LBC confused

Nigel Farage said he wanted his callers to challenge him on his new LBC show - and he got just that when one labelled him a hypocrite.

Ben in Charing Cross said Nigel was happy to have a Germany wife and live in England, but doesn't want other people to have the same priviledges.

And he took aim at the former Ukip leader fot he controversial "Breaking Point" poster which he said encouraged xenophobia.

Caller Labels Nigel Farage A Hypocrit

Caller Ben labels Nigel Farage a hypocrit. It then got even more fiery.

03:31

In a fiery exchange, Ben said: "What I find amazing is that in actual fact, you are a complete hypocrite.

"You're married to a Germany lady, a German national who works here. My fiancée lives in Madrid and wants to work over here. But it's one rule for you and another for everyone else.

"You've making it very difficult and you're inciting the country - British jobs for British people.

"All the rhetoric that's being bounded around Brexit, saying we don't want the foreigners in.

But Nigel hit back, saying: "Sorry matey, I think you might have got the wrong end of the stick here.

"Who said we don't want the foreigners in? I mean, were you listening to the Brexit debate? You tell me, Ben, when I once, ever, made a comment that was anywhere near what you've just alleged."

Ben responded: "Do you not think that the poster that was put out, do you not think that incited some sort of xenophobia?"

Nigel said: "I think Mrs Merkel contributed hugely to us winning the Brexit referendum through the absolute madness of saying as many as want to come can come."

