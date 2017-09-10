A Boy In A Dress Teaches Us Tolerance And Diversity - It's Not Indoctrination

A Christian family have withdrawn their six-year-old son from his Church of England primary school, and are considering legal action, because a boy in his class was allowed to wear a dress.

Speaking to Stig Abell, the family's lawyer argued that the school was indoctrinating its pupils.

Stig asked: "Is that possibly right?

"Are you nodding at the radio going 'A school shouldn't allow a child to wear a dress. And if that school allows a kid to wear a dress the other kids will be disadvantaged. They'll be indoctrinated, they'll be brainwashed into believing...' What?

"Believing that some children develop in a different way to them?

"Does it matter if some children grow up indoctrinated in that belief? Indoctrinated in the world of difference and tolerance and diversity and change.

"I want my kids to learn fairly quickly that the world isn't what their home is.

"The world is full of people with all sorts of experiences, all sorts of angles and edges.

"I want them to be indoctrinated to believe in difference. Because in many ways that's what human beings are, we're all a bit different.

"If my son sees someone who was once in a pair of trousers now in a dress, you know what I hope he thinks? 'That's a bit different. I'm sure I'll cope.'"

