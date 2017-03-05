Stig: 'Drugs Are Dangerous Because They're Illegal'

Drugs Are Dangerous Because They're Illegal Says Stig A Durham Police Chief has said the UK's policing of drugs needs a serious overhaul - and Stig Abell, quite literally, applauds him. 03:42

Durham Police have drawn up controversial plans to give free heroin to drug addicts in a bid to cut down on drug-related crimes.

Chief Constable Mike Barton told the Mail on Sunday: "We need to get over our moral panic about giving people heroin as part of a treatment plan."



And Stig Abell agrees, strongly.



