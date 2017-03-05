Stig: 'Drugs Are Dangerous Because They're Illegal'

5 March 2017, 17:09

Drugs Are Dangerous Because They're Illegal Says Stig

A Durham Police Chief has said the UK's policing of drugs needs a serious overhaul - and Stig Abell, quite literally, applauds him.

03:42

A Durham Police Chief has said the UK's policing of drugs needs a serious overhaul - and Stig Abell, quite literally, applauds him.

Durham Police have drawn up controversial plans to give free heroin to drug addicts in a bid to cut down on drug-related crimes. 

Chief Constable Mike Barton told the Mail on Sunday: "We need to get over our moral panic about giving people heroin as part of a treatment plan."

And Stig Abell agrees, strongly. 


Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage jokes

"Jean-Claude Juncker's Plan To Save The EU Is Like A Carry On Film"
Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour
Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien

This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

9 days ago

James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear

12 days ago

James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'

19 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile