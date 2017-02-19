Labour MP Tells Stig About Heartbreaking Reality Of Living With Alcoholic Parent

19 February 2017, 16:54

Stig Abell Spoke To Caroline Flint

Labour MP Caroline Flint, Member of the All Parliamentary Group for Children of Alcoholics, spoke to Stig Abell about her own experience of living with an alcoholic mother.

05:22

On his Sunday afternoon LBC show, Stig Abell was speaking about reports of children of alcoholic parents ringing a helpline to hear bedtime stories. 

Caroline Flint, Labour MP for Don Valley and a Member of the All Parliamentary Group for Children of Alcoholics, spoke to Stig about her own experience living with an alcoholic mother.

Later on in the programme Stig spoke to another caller, Siobhan, about her unbelievable experience with alcoholism. Watch the interview below. 

This Caller's Unbelievable Tale Of Alcoholism Is A Must Watch

This caller spoke to Stig Abell about astounding experience with alcoholism - an addiction which left her in a coma for nine months.

04:11


