Nick Clegg: Theresa May's Strengths Will Turn Out To Be Her Weaknesses

The former Deputy Prime Minister spoke to Stig Abell about Theresa May's Brexit tactics should she be re-elected into government.

Nick Clegg spoke to LBC Presenter Stig Abell about the support for Liberal Democrats in the upcoming general election.

Stig Abell asked the former party leader 'where the 48 per cent are' in terms of support for the party, as the Lib Dems are pushing for a referendum on the Brexit deal.

Nick said: "There isn't an army of close to half of the voters waiting to rise up against Brexit, so that's clearly not the case.

"But what I do think is the case, and something that I think we need to focus on...is that we have been told by Theresa May that she's holding this election, she's treating it like a coronation really, for one reason, and one reason only.

"Because she wants to be given a complete freehand cheque, as far as Brexit is concerned. It's the most important negotiation this country is facing in a post-war period.

"What we're saying as Liberal Democrats, unlike any other main party, because Labour have now completely fallen into line with the Conservatives.

"They voted for a hard Brexit in the House of Commons, they've said they don't want to stay in the single market, basically said all the freedom of movement has to go as well, and so on.

"We're now the only UK-wide party to say 'hang on a minute, we can do this differently, we can do this better, we can do this in a less economically self-harmful and damaging way.

"I think that is something that if we can get people to focus on the effects on schools and hospitals, the Brexit black hole of our public finances, the Brexit squeeze of petrol prices, food prices. I hope that's something that people focus on between now and June 8."

Stig then asked Mr Clegg about his take on the Prime Minister, having worked with her in government.

This is what he had to say.