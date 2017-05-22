Stig Abell's Fiery Row With Tory Over "Death Tax" Policy

22 May 2017, 10:14

Stig Abell v Dominic Raab Over "Death Tax"

03:12

This is what happened when Stig Abell told a Conservative that their social care policy is a "death tax".

He told Dominic Raab that the plans for making people pay following their death for the care they have late in life is simply a "death tax".

But in this feisty exchange, Mr Raab insisted

Stig told him: "Let's be honest here, we should call it what it is. This is a death tax, isn't it?

"This is a tax on your assets to pay for the illness that you have before you die."

But Mr Raab hit back: "It's clearly not a tax because it's saying that those that can afford to contribute to their own care should do so through their assets.

"That's not a tax. That's, if you like, the principle of users pays where you can. It would be a tax if it was a general tax for the public. In fact, it's the opposite of a tax."

Stig Abell Dominic Raab

Stig picked up on his claim that users have to pay for their care, asking why the Tories think this is a good idea, but not paying for other parts of care on the NHS. He said: "Dementia is an illness, why is that different to another type of illness?"

Mr Raab said: "Some make tht argument, we're not making that argument. Social care is different to the NHS.

"We adhere to a principle that the NHS is free at the point of entry. Because of the difficult decisions we're taking on social care, we're able to put in an extra £8billion into the NHS."

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien jumper

Social Care Cap Will Help The Rich, Warns James O'Brien

Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

Katie Hopkins In Tears

Katie Gets Tearful While Delivering Message To The 'Rape Squads Of Britain'

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Muhammad from Birmingham spoke to Katie Hopkins

Caller In Tears Over Child Abuse Which Puts His Pakistani Community 'To Shame'

1 day ago

Katie Hopkins spoke to Jayne Senior MBE

'Rotherham Is Not Unique' Says Original Whistleblower

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari Carer

"What Will Happen To Me, Mrs May?": Heart-Wrenching Call From Carer

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile