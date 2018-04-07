Tom Tugendhat: Nicky Morgan To Speak To Financial Conduct Authority On Russian Sanctions

Tom Tugendhat, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, told Tom Swarbrick he welcomes the US decision to sanction dozens of Russian oligarchs.

Donald Trump announced new economic sanctions on dozens of Russian government officials and oligarchs in retaliation for Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Tom Tugendhat MP, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, told Tom Swarbrick he welcomes the US decision which is "sadly so necessary."

Tom Tugendhat and Tom Swarbrick. Picture: PA Images / LBC

He said: "We have a President in the Kremlin who is behaving as though the world is his killing field and we must stop this happening.

"More importantly we have one of the great countries of Europe that is being robbed blind by he and his oligarch thieves.

"And that is what the United States are standing up to as well.

"I'm extremely glad that they are."

Tom Turgendhat later said that he is not going to reach out to the Financial Conduct Authority for a similar response because the Treasury Select Committee is.

He said: "I've already spoken to the Chair of the Treasury Select Committee Nicky Morgan who is going to do that and there's no point us both doing it."