"Why Won't Corbyn Allow You To Speak?" James Asks Sadiq Same Question EIGHT Times

7 September 2017, 08:55

Sadiq Khan refused to say why he thinks he is not being allowed to speak at the Labour Party Conference.

James O'Brien tried EIGHT times to get the Mayor of London to explain why Jeremy Corbyn has not given him a spot on the platform in the upcoming party conference, despite him being the most senior elected Labour politician in the country.

Mr Khan tried to explain that other Labour members were also speaking, so there wasn't time, but James wasn't having any of it.

And despite admitting that he would like to speak, he wouldn't give a reason why he isn't being allowed.

James O'Brien grilled Sadiq Khan on why he isn't speaking at the Labour Party Conference
James O'Brien grilled Sadiq Khan on why he isn't speaking at the Labour Party Conference. Picture: LBC

When asked if he would be speaking, Mr Khan said: "So far, it doesn't look like it."

Asked why, he stated: "I'm not criticising the leadership for wanting there to be more space for members to speak," to which James replied: "I'm not asking you to."

James then asked again and again and again why the Mayor thinks he is being sidelined during the Conference, but failed to get a satisfactory answer.

Mr Khan answered: "The Labour Party Leadership wants to allow as much time possible for members" and James hit back: "With respect Mayor Khan, that's rubbish."

Watch the full, fascinating clip at the top of the page.

Watch Speak To Sadiq In Full

Speak To Sadiq: Mayor Of London Live On LBC

Speak To Sadiq: Mayor Of London Live On LBC

Latest on LBC

Chris Hemmings

The Story Of Why It's Time For Men To Start Confronting Lad Culture
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Speak To Sadiq

Sadiq Bullseye

"Bullseye Goldsmith": Sadiq's Zac Takedown

Sadiq Khan State of London

Audience Show Sadiq How Much They Hate Garden Bridge

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Admits He's "Struggling" During Ramadan Fast

Sadiq Khan News

Sadiq Khan's Night Time Commissioner Philip Kolvin is coming under pressure

Mayor's Night Time Commissioner "Has Conflict Of Interest" Over Uber Case

4 hours ago

James O'Brien with Sadiq Khan

Frustrated James Tells Sadiq: People Think Councils Want To Stitch Them Up

1 month ago

Notting Hill Carnival: Should it be moved from around Grenfell Tower?

Tory Minister Asks Sadiq Khan To Move Notting Hill Carnival Away From Grenfell

2 months ago

West London