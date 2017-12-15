The Global Awards Are Coming: You Won't Want To Miss This

Picture: Global

Global is proud to launch a brand new awards show celebrating the stars of music, news & entertainment.

The Global Awards will bring together all of LBC's sister stations at Global, including Capital, Heart and Classic FM with the categories reflecting the music, programmes and news aired on the stations.

The awards will be voted for by the public and a panel of industry experts.

The first ever star-studded Global Awards show will take place in front of both fans and big-name stars and promises to be an extraordinary night with performances and special appearances from some of the world’s greatest artists. The full line-up will be announced soon.

Ashley Tabor OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “At Global, we’ve built some of the UK’s biggest radio stations and media brands. Through their reach, we’re in the privileged position of entertaining and engaging more than half the UK population every single week.

"This means we’re perfectly placed to create the biggest and best music and entertainment awards the UK has ever seen, supported by Global’s incredible listeners who will be voting for some of their favourite artists in popular categories. Global also has a great reputation for on putting on world class events, and The Global Awards will be no exception."

Tickets for the event go on sale in January 2018.