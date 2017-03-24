Now Discussing
24 March 2017, 10:34
We Should Aim To Tackle Extremism In All Religions, Says James
James O'Brien says that in order to tackle extremism, we need to start being "meaner to everybody with religious beliefs".
04:24
On his Friday morning LBC show James launched into this monologue about tackling extremism in all religions.