CCTV: Ram Raiders Smash Their Way Into Aldi And Steal Cash Machine

Police are on the hunt for a gang of ram raiders who used a stolen Land Rover to smash their way into an Aldi supermarket and steal a cash machine.

The extraordinary incident was captured on the store’s CCTV in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire on 29th January.

The masked group were seen repeatedly reversing the 4x4 at speed through the shop front leaving a trail of carnage.

Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

After a struggle they removed the cash machine and then fled the scene in what police believe was a dark Volkswagen Golf.

The last sighting of the vehicle was on the B1040 at Somersham heading towards St Ives.

Det Sgt Mark Plitsch said: “I’d appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“In addition to tracing the Volkswagen Golf, we would like to speak to the driver of a light coloured hatchback seen to be circling the A141 Slade End roundabout at the time of the offence to eliminate them from our enquiries. We have a partial registration plate of SR16."

Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

He added: “Overnight patrols have been stepped up in the area and at other vulnerable locations. We ask that people remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around cash machine locations.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0054390118.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

You can watch CCTV in full above.