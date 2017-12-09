Police Appeal: Two Men Wanted In Connection With Rape

Metropolitan Police want to speak to two men who are believed to have met a woman at a festival, before raping her in a car as it drove through London.

Detectives investigating a rape in the Finsbury Park area have released CCTV footage of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the attack.

The victim, a woman in her early 20s, was assaulted on Saturday, 23 September by two men she met earlier that day at a festival in Finsbury Park.

The incident took place in a moving vehicle between 23:00hrs on Saturday, 23 September and 01:00hrs the following morning.

It's believed the victim was then dropped off in the Elephant and Castle area.

Suspect one is described as black, slim build, with short black hair, a tuft of hair on his chin and slight facial scarring.

Suspect two is described as black, of slim build with a black goatee and short hair.

DC Caroline Himsworth from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command said:"I am appealing to the public to assist us in catching these two dangerous individuals who carried out this horrific attack."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives on 0208 217 7415 or contact police via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Watch the CCTV at the top of this page.