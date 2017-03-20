Anti-Racism Protest Clashes With Far-Right Group Britain First: WATCH

20 March 2017, 15:03

Britain First Face Protests On London Streets

This is the moment anti-racism protesters came face-to-face with far right organisation Britain First this weekend.

00:54

This is the moment anti-racism protesters came face-to-face with far right organisation Britain First this weekend.

Britain First members congregated in Piccadilly Circus as a Stand Up To Racism march filed past.

Police rushed to create a cordon around the far-right group to keep the separate protestes apart.

Britain First members, including leader Paul Golding, chanted "Donald Trump, we love you", while the anti-racism protesters responded with "Fascist scum, off our streets".

Watch the tense scenes above.

Video: Newsflare/Urban Pictures

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage comeback

Jean-Claude Juncker Is Playing Nasty, Nigel Farage Fumes

James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Devastating Response To Brexiteer Who Called Him Arrogant
Katie Hopkins On Muslim Refugees

Hopkins: 'If People Are So Fond Of Islam Why Not Stay In Islamic Countries?'

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Leyton Orient stave off winding up order after £1m pledge by owner

7 hours ago

Dame Vera Lynn celebrates 100th birthday with pupils at her old school

7 hours ago

Tom Watson warns of Momentum-Unite Labour 'takeover plot'

9 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

1 month ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

1 month ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson