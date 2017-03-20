Anti-Racism Protest Clashes With Far-Right Group Britain First: WATCH

Now Discussing
20 March 2017, 15:03
Britain First Face Protests On London Streets
This is the moment anti-racism protesters came face-to-face with far right organisation Britain First this weekend.
Britain First members congregated in Piccadilly Circus as a Stand Up To Racism march filed past.
Police rushed to create a cordon around the far-right group to keep the separate protestes apart.
Britain First members, including leader Paul Golding, chanted "Donald Trump, we love you", while the anti-racism protesters responded with "Fascist scum, off our streets".
Video: Newsflare/Urban Pictures