Anti-Racism Protest Clashes With Far-Right Group Britain First: WATCH

Britain First Face Protests On London Streets

This is the moment anti-racism protesters came face-to-face with far right organisation Britain First this weekend.

Britain First members congregated in Piccadilly Circus as a Stand Up To Racism march filed past.

Police rushed to create a cordon around the far-right group to keep the separate protestes apart.

Britain First members, including leader Paul Golding, chanted "Donald Trump, we love you", while the anti-racism protesters responded with "Fascist scum, off our streets".

Watch the tense scenes above.

