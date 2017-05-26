All-England Tennis Club In Wimbledon Catches Fire

26 May 2017, 13:49

Wimbledon Fire

The fire brigade has put out a fire at the All-England Tennis Club in Wimbledon.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to reports of a fire in the practice court area on Church Road in Wimbledon.

The fire damaged around one tonne of mixed building materials, around 20 metres of hedgerow and a small section of a temporary marquee.

The Championships at Wimbledon takes place from Monday 3rd July until Sunday 16th July.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Police James O'Brien

The Woman "Left On Hold" Trying To Report Manchester Terror Information
Nigel Farage Donald Trump

Nigel Farage Backs Trump “100 Per Cent” Over Nato Spending Demands

O'Brien O'Reilly May

The Police Officer Who Told Theresa May What Cuts Would Lead To

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Damon Smith jailed for leaving bomb on Jubilee Line Tube train

4 hours ago

Armed police to patrol trains for first time amid terror threat

22 hours ago

LBC Studio

Cadmus Test

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Theresa May

PM’s Social Care U-Turn Like “Nothing Seen Before” During Election Campaign

3 days ago

What Is A Hard And Soft Brexit?

What Is The Difference Between A Hard And Soft Brexit?

7 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson