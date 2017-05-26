All-England Tennis Club In Wimbledon Catches Fire

The fire brigade has put out a fire at the All-England Tennis Club in Wimbledon.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to reports of a fire in the practice court area on Church Road in Wimbledon.

The fire damaged around one tonne of mixed building materials, around 20 metres of hedgerow and a small section of a temporary marquee.

The Championships at Wimbledon takes place from Monday 3rd July until Sunday 16th July.