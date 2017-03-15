Moment Man Opens Fire On Busy London Street

15 March 2017, 15:44

The Moment A Gun Is Fired In South London

00:11

This is the moment two terrified women fled in fear as a man ran onto a road in New Cross firing a pistol wildly.

The short clip shows the suspect sprinting onto the busy street, brandishing the gun and firing off several shots. Two women who were innocently walking towards him turned and fled when the first shots were fired, after the bullets ricocheted of the road.

No one was injured in the incident on 24th August 2016. It happened on New Cross Road, close to the junction of Billington Road, and police are still trying to identify the shooter. Back in December last year, a 15 year old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He's currently on bail pending further enquiries.

The suspect has been described as black, young looking and of slim build. He was wearing blue latex gloves and a Nike hoodie at the time of the incident.

DC Chris Lewis, of The Trident and Area Crime Command, said: "This male is extremely dangerous and needs to be identified.

"This incident occurred on a summer's evening when members of the public were simply going about their business. This male clearly had no regards for those around him and it is of paramount importance that anyone who does recognise him comes to speak to us."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Le Pen

Marine Le Pen Et Nigel Farage: L'entrevue Complète

James O'Brien confused

Leave Voter Performs So Many U-Turns When Discussing Brexit With James O'Brien
Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Mum faked baby death on Stratford bus to mask murder, court told

1 day ago

Tennis coach 'tyrannised daughters to fulfil own ambitions'

2 days ago

Man Asking For Keys

Passerby Takes Keys Off Drunk Man About To Drive Off

2 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

1 month ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

1 month ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson