Moment Man Opens Fire On Busy London Street

The Moment A Gun Is Fired In South London 00:11

This is the moment two terrified women fled in fear as a man ran onto a road in New Cross firing a pistol wildly.

The short clip shows the suspect sprinting onto the busy street, brandishing the gun and firing off several shots. Two women who were innocently walking towards him turned and fled when the first shots were fired, after the bullets ricocheted of the road.

No one was injured in the incident on 24th August 2016. It happened on New Cross Road, close to the junction of Billington Road, and police are still trying to identify the shooter. Back in December last year, a 15 year old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He's currently on bail pending further enquiries.

The suspect has been described as black, young looking and of slim build. He was wearing blue latex gloves and a Nike hoodie at the time of the incident.

DC Chris Lewis, of The Trident and Area Crime Command, said: "This male is extremely dangerous and needs to be identified.

"This incident occurred on a summer's evening when members of the public were simply going about their business. This male clearly had no regards for those around him and it is of paramount importance that anyone who does recognise him comes to speak to us."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.