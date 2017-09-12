Police Still Hunting For The Putney Bridge Pusher

The Met Police are still searching for the jogger who "pushed" a woman into the path of a double-decker bus.

The incident happened on Putney Bridge on Friday 5th May at 7.40am.

The bus swerved out of the way of the fallen woman and narrowly avoided hitting her head as she fell. It then stopped and passengers rushed to help her.

The jogger ran back the other way across the bridge around 15 minutes later and the victim tried to speak to him, but he refused to acknowledge her and carried on running.

Police are keen to speak to this jogger. Picture: Met Police

The jogger is described as a white man, aged early to mid 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts.

Sergeant Mat Knowles said: "The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road. It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle. We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning. We would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A banker was arrested, but released without charge after claiming that he wasn't in the country at the time of the incident.