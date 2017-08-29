This 10-Year-Old Inspirational Message About Grenfell Was The Perfect Carnival Moment

This 10-year-old had a perfect message to people at the Notting Hill Carnival about the Grenfell Tower.

Lola was on a float for children affected by the Grenfell tragedy during Carnival over the weekend.

And she told LBC's Rachael Venables that Carnival provided a welcome relief from all the other things happening in the area at the moment.

Lola, a 10-year-old local from North Kensington, at Carnival. Picture: LBC

Lola said: "It's really good because Carnival can take your mind off it because you have so much stuff to do.

"Carnival is celebrating life, birth, everything. I just feel it's really inspirational. Today, we even had our one-minute's silence.

"I really like it here. It's such a great atmosphere and it really takes your mind of it because you're having so much fun."