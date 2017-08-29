This 10-Year-Old Inspirational Message About Grenfell Was The Perfect Carnival Moment

29 August 2017, 07:43

This 10-year-old had a perfect message to people at the Notting Hill Carnival about the Grenfell Tower.

Lola was on a float for children affected by the Grenfell tragedy during Carnival over the weekend.

And she told LBC's Rachael Venables that Carnival provided a welcome relief from all the other things happening in the area at the moment.

Lola, a 10-year-old local from North Kensington, at Carnival
Lola, a 10-year-old local from North Kensington, at Carnival. Picture: LBC

Lola said: "It's really good because Carnival can take your mind off it because you have so much stuff to do.

"Carnival is celebrating life, birth, everything. I just feel it's really inspirational. Today, we even had our one-minute's silence.

"I really like it here. It's such a great atmosphere and it really takes your mind of it because you're having so much fun."

Latest on LBC

Jeremy Corbyn, EU flag, James O'Brien

Remorseful Leave Voter Says She’ll Back Labour In A Bid To Stop Brexit
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Dancing policeman sends the internet wild.

This Dancing Police Officer Definitely Won Notting Hill Carnival

2 hours ago

London Waterloo platforms closed after renovations overrun

Waterloo Station Renovations Overrun, Causing Chaos For Commuters

6 hours ago

Central London

Puppies

Man Who Illegally Imported Puppies From Romania Banned From Keeping Animals

3 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A driverless lorry, which will soon be seen on our roads

Driverless Lorries: This Is How They Will Work

4 days ago

Two separate terror attacks hit Spain in less than 24 hours.

What To Do If There’s A Terror Attack While You’re On Holiday

10 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson