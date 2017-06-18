'Grenfell Tower Residents Were Never Consulted About Sprinklers'

Iain Henderson from Save the Sutton Estate 06:27

A campaigner from 'Save the Sutton Estate' said Grenfell Tower residents were never consulted about installing sprinklers.

Kensington Tory council leader Nick Paget Brown claimed on BBC Newsnight that sprinklers were not fitted during the £10million refurbishment of the 24-storey building because residents didn't want the disruption.

Iain Henderson, from Save the Sutton Estate, who knew many people living in Grenfell Tower, volunteered at the estate during the aftermath of the deadly inferno.

He spoke to Kevin Maguire about Mr Paget Brown's interview, condemning the comments, and the way council estate residents are treated in general.