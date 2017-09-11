Man Vows To Play The Piano Until Ex Of Four Months Comes Back to Him

A heartbroken musician set up a piano in the centre of Bristol and vowed to play non-stop until the love of his life returns to him.

Luke Howard began playing his piano on Saturday morning, and said it was his "last throw of the dice" to win back the heart of the girl who changed his life.

The 34-year-old from Bath said he didn’t know what the woman, who he wouldn’t name but referred to as his ‘Rapunzel’, would do when she saw he was doing the piano stunt, but he just wanted to "let her know how much I love her".

The pair recently split up after a four-month relationship, and the break-up has left him devastated.“It wasn’t anything nasty or bad, it was just life getting in the way.

If it was anything bad why we split up then I wouldn’t be doing this, but it’s the only thing I can think of doing,” he said, perched on the piano stool on College Green.

“It just seems life just got in our way.

“It may sound whimsical but she completely changed my life. My entire world shifted.

“I know people in my situation will send flowers or text or write letters but that only ever seems to make things worse. I wanted to do something that she might see, to let her know how much I love her, that she can see it and then take it or leave it,” he added.

Men, women are allowed to leave you. You are not entitled to a girlfriend.

Media, stop romanticising controlling, stalker behaviour. https://t.co/qN3g0fa9DQ — sianushka (@sianushka) September 9, 2017

Mr Howard said he had no idea there was Bristol’s biggest protest in a generation planned for midday on Saturday – around an hour after he began playing – on College Green, but said he would carry on regardless.

“I’m just going to play. I was totally devastated and didn’t know what to do. The more I thought the worse it became and the only thing I could think to was play.

“I don’t know what will happen. She’s a very organised person, very practical and I’m just trying to show her I’m really serious about us. It’s a kind of off-the-cuff thing, and I just want her to know how much I love her, to give us a chance rather than leave it there. I’m not ready to throw in the towel just yet.”

Luke has set up a Facebook page for his quest – called ‘For Love’ – and has vowed to play until he can play no more, whether that is days or weeks, or until his ex sees and gets in touch.

“I’ll have a little sign up explaining why I’m doing it, and actually the fact this rally is going on might help get the word out,” he added.