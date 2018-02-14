Robots Can Now Escape From Their Labs... And People Are Terrified

Boston Dynamics have released another video of their state-of-the-art robots - and people are terrified of them.

The short clip shows a dog-like robot walking, but it gets stuck when faced with a door.

However, a second robot dog appears with an additional grabbing tool. It approaches the door, gently lowers the handle and pulls the door open.

He then holds the door open for his friend, before going through himself.

Boston Dynamics' new robot. Picture: Boston Dynamics

The video has made a lot of people very scared.

