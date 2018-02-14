Robots Can Now Escape From Their Labs... And People Are Terrified
14 February 2018, 13:56
Boston Dynamics have released another video of their state-of-the-art robots - and people are terrified of them.
The short clip shows a dog-like robot walking, but it gets stuck when faced with a door.
However, a second robot dog appears with an additional grabbing tool. It approaches the door, gently lowers the handle and pulls the door open.
He then holds the door open for his friend, before going through himself.
The video has made a lot of people very scared.
That video of a robot opening a door is the most terrifying thing on the internet— Kieron (@DaleyBlindFC) February 13, 2018
I, for one, welcome our robot overlords. pic.twitter.com/9hmC1g2FjB— Khalil Sehnaoui (@sehnaoui) February 13, 2018
It’s scary enough that the robot dog can now open doors but the fact that it looks similar to that killer robot from the latest season of Black Mirror is TERRIFYING— Trista (@twista202) February 14, 2018