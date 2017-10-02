Stephen Paddock: What We Know About The Las Vegas Shooter

Las Vegas police confirmed the man they believe to be responsible for killing more than 50 people is Stephen Paddock. Here's what we know about him.

- Stephen Paddock is a 64-year-old white male.

- Paddock was not known to the federal authorities, but was known to local law enforcement.

This is the first unconfirmed picture of Stephen Paddock. Picture: Twitter

- He lived in Mesquite, Nevada with Marilou Danley on Babbling Brook Ct. Police are searching his house.

NBC reporting #LasVegas shooter as Stephen C Paddock who looks to be living at this address with Marilou Danley who Police are searching for pic.twitter.com/Ib1FQMhDBC — Vincent McAviney (@Vinny_LBC) October 2, 2017

- Police said that Ms Danley was seen sitting with the suspected shooter in a car before the incident and they are searching for her. She is described as an Asian female who is 4'11".

- Police shot him dead on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino. They said he had numerous weapons with him.

Marilou Danley who #LasVegas police are searching for in connection to the #mandalaybay shooting has previously been to events at hotel: pic.twitter.com/djBDEmHKU0 — Vincent McAviney (@Vinny_LBC) October 2, 2017

- Police believe this was a "lone wolf" attack and he was the only shooter.

Over 50 people died and more than 200 were injured after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival which was taking place across the road from Mandalay Bay on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

This makes it the biggest mass shooting in US history.