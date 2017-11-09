Who Is Penny Mordaunt? Meet The New International Development Secretary

Picture: PA

Penny Mordaunt has been announced as the new International Development Secretary following Priti Patel’s resignation - here’s what we know about her.

The Conservative was first elected as the MP for Portsmouth North at the 2010 general election.

Like her predecessor, she was a prominent Vote Leave campaigner and backed Britain leaving the European Union.

In Parliament, she has consistently voted in favour of equal gay rights and same sex marriage.

In 2015 she was appointed the Minister for Armed Forces under David Cameron - the first female to hold such a position.

Last year, she became Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work.

Outside of politics, Ms Mordaunt is a Royal Navy reservist at King Alfred on Whale Island.

The 44-year-old’s hobbies include astronomy, painting and Burmese cats - according to her website.

Reality TV fans may also recognise Ms Mordaunt from her appearance on ITV’s “Splash!” back in 2014.

She was voted off the celebrity diving show after she attempted a backwards dive which didn't go as planned.

Before entering Westminster, Ms Mordaunt worked as a press officer for Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Freight Transport Association.

She has also worked as a director for the Big Lottery Fund and Diabetes UK.

Ms Mordaunt’s official Twitter bio reads: “Minister, democrat, artist, sailor, cat-lady, star-gazer, Pompey-girl, MP. Loves freedom & probably you.”