LBC Leaders Live: Tim Farron Answers Your Questions - Watch In Full

2 June 2017, 07:03

Tim Farron LBC

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron takes your calls from 9am and you can watch it live here.

Mr Farron will be interviewed by Nick Ferrari and will also take questions from LBC’s audience too.

With just under a week to go until the general election, this is your chance to speak directly to the Lib Dem leader.

From Brexit to the NHS, ask the question that matters to you by calling 0345 60 60 973, text on 84850, tweet @LBC using #LBCLeadersLive, or email here.

Mr Farron is the second leader in a series of LBC Leaders Live programmes, which gives listeners the chance to ask the main political parties the questions that matter to them.

Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

