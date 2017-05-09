LBC Leaders Live: Theresa May - PM Answers YOUR Questions

9 May 2017, 07:51

Theresa May Leaders Live

LBC is hosting the first broadcast interview with Theresa May in which voters can ask the questions - send us your questions now.

WHEN: Thursday 10th May at 7pm
LISTEN: On Digital Radio, 97.3FM in London, Digital TV or LBC.co.uk
WATCH: Right here, LBC's Facebook Page or LBC's free app

Mrs May will be interviewed by Nick Ferrari who will take questions from LBC’s audience.

This is be the first time during the election campaign that listeners or viewers will get direct access to Mrs May to ask whatever questions they want to ask.

It’s the first in a series of LBC Leaders Live programmes, which will give LBC listeners the chance to ask the leaders of all the main political parties the questions that matter to them.

SEND US YOUR QUESTION BELOW

Leaders Live: Send In Your Question

* Required fields

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage talks

Nigel Farage Takes On A Remainer: Why Are You Talking Down Britain?

Katie Hopkins Spoke To A Mother Of A Trans Boy

Hopkins Makes Unlikely U-Turn After Speaking To Mother Of Trans Boy
Omid Assisted

LBC Meets The Man Calling For A Law Change On Assisted Dying

Comments

Loading...

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron