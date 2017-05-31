Compare The Manifestos: Business And The Economy

Which party do you agree with on the economy? We have rounded up the key policies on business from the main parties.

Conservatives

Cut corporation tax to 17%, reform business rates.

Labour

Increase Corporation Tax rate from 19% to 26%, a levy on "excessive" salaries.

Liberal Democrat

£100bn package of additional infrastructure investment

Ukip

Cut business rates for small businesses, force businesses to pay tax in UK.

Green Party

Phase in a four-day working week, with a maximum of 35 hours a week. Zero hours contracts abolished.







