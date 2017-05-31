Compare The Manifestos: Business And The Economy

Now Discussing
YouGov is predicting shock losses for Theresa May's Conservatives at the general election. Are we heading for another coalition?
31 May 2017, 10:37
Which party do you agree with on the economy? We have rounded up the key policies on business from the main parties.
Conservatives
Cut corporation tax to 17%, reform business rates.
Labour
Increase Corporation Tax rate from 19% to 26%, a levy on "excessive" salaries.
Liberal Democrat
£100bn package of additional infrastructure investment
Ukip
Cut business rates for small businesses, force businesses to pay tax in UK.
Green Party
Phase in a four-day working week, with a maximum of 35 hours a week. Zero hours contracts abolished.