Compare The Manifestos: Business And The Economy

31 May 2017, 10:37

The City Stock Exchange

Which party do you agree with on the economy? We have rounded up the key policies on business from the main parties.

Conservatives
Cut corporation tax to 17%, reform business rates.

Labour
Increase Corporation Tax rate from 19% to 26%, a levy on "excessive" salaries.

Liberal Democrat
£100bn package of additional infrastructure investment

Ukip
Cut business rates for small businesses, force businesses to pay tax in UK.

Green Party
Phase in a four-day working week, with a maximum of 35 hours a week. Zero hours contracts abolished.
 
 

