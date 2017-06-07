Compare The Manifestos: Foreign Aid

The International Development Budget is always a controversial topic. Here's what the parties are promising on Foreign Aid.

Refugee

Conservatives Maintain foreign aid budget, with new rules on how to spend it.

Labour Maintain foreign aid budget, meet our international obligations on the refugee crisis.

Liberal Democrat Support NATO, maintain foreign aid budget.

Ukip Slash foreign aid budget to 0.2% of GDP.

Green Party Increase the foreign aid budget from 0.7% of GDP to 1.0%.

