Compare The Manifestos: NHS And Health

1 June 2017, 15:33

NHS sign

How do the political parties compare on the issue of the NHS, health and social care? We round up the headline policies from the manifestos.

Conservatives
£8bn extra funding, 10,000 more staff working in NHS mental health services. £100,000 protected from social care costs.

Labour
End NHS privatisation, scrap hospital parking charges.

Liberal Democrats
Invest extra £6bn in NHS & social care, end NHS workers' pay freeze

Ukip
An extra £11bn every year for the NHS and social care by 2022.

Green Party
Roll back privatisation of the NHS, all health and dental services publicly provided and funded.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien Theresa May

James O'Brien's Epic Rant: Why Are We Having This Election?

Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

Maajid Nawaz internment

Maajid: I Was A Victim Of Internment, Here's Why It Doesn't Work

Comments

Loading...
Britain Decides Podcast

Britain Decides: Download LBC's General Election Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron