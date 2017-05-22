Green Party Manifesto: We Read It So You Don't Have To

22 May 2017, 14:36

Caroline Lucas Jonathan Bartley

Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley have unveied the Green Party manifesto, with a number of eye-catching pledges. Here are the key proposals.

1) A vote on the final terms of the Brexit deal, including an option to stay in the EU.

2) A universal basic income, in which everyone gets money from the state.

3) Phase in a four-day working week, with a maximum of 35 hours a week. Zero hours contracts abolished.

4)Increase the foreign aid budget from 0.7% of GDP to 1.0%.

5) Wealth tax on the top 1% of earners and reinstate the higher level of corporation tax. A Robin Hood tax on high-value transactions  in the financial sector.

6) Cancel Trident replacement, saving at least £110 billion over the next 30 years.

7) Replacing fracking, coal and nuclear with renewable energy.

8) Roll back privatisation of the NHS to ensure that all health and dental services are always publicly provided and funded.

9) Properly fund schools, bring Academies and Free Schools into the local authority system, abolish SATS and reduce class sizes.

10) Rent controls and mandatory licensing for all landlords.

