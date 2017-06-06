Tory Candidate Creates The "Worst Political Video Ever"

Watch Tory candidate Greg Knight's extraordinary campaign video No it's not a spoof. This campaign video for the East Yorkshire Conservative candidate Sir Greg Knight has gone viral, unsurprisingly 00:54

Conservative candidate Greg Knight has been ridiculed onlinefor recording what has been called "the worst political video ever".

The video, which has gone viral online, shows the candidate introducing himself and asking for votes, clearly reading from an autocue as he parrots out the catchphrases "strong and stable" and "coalition of chaos".

But it takes a more surreal turn at the end, as a 80s-style pop song starts, with the lyrics:

"You’ll get accountability with Conservative delivery

Make sure this time you get it right,

Vote for Greg Knight."

Many people took to Twitter to ridicule the video. Callum wrote: "Alan Partridge has successfully assumed the form of Greg Knight, Conservative candidate for East Yorkshire."

Hong Kong Hermit tweeted: "Greg Knight. The hero we need, but not the hero we deserve. He even looks like Partridge after the Toblerone addiction."