Who's Right On NHS Waiting Lists: May Or Corbyn - LBC Fact Check

13 January 2017, 15:20

Full Fact May Corbyn

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn clashed this week over NHS waiting lists - but who is right? Find out in LBC's Fact Check.

Independent fact-checkers Full Fact looked over the figures and found that both the Prime Minister and Labour leader's numbers are correct - but Mr Corbyn's more accurately reflected the situation.

Full Fact's CJ McKinney said: "The first thing to say is that more and more people are going to A&E every year.

"The number of visits to A&E where people waited longer than four hours did hit 1.8 million last year as Jeremy Corbyn said // It’s also true that the number being seen in less than four hours is increasing – Theresa May’s figures are right too.

"Now that’s talking about every A&E-related department in England – including things like walk-in centres and emergency dentists // If you look at the major departments - the biggest ones, that most people probably picture when they think about A&E - the number of patients being seen within four hours HAS fallen in the last few years.

"Why do we care about this four hour window so much? The Government has a target than 95% of emergency patients should be seen in this time.

"This target hasn’t been hit since July 2015 // In major centres it hasn’t been hit since 2013.

"The most recent figures we have are for November 2016 where 88% of patients were seen within four hours // In the major departments, it’s more like 83%."

