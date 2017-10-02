Las Vegas Shooting: Video Of Moment Mandalay Bay Gunman Opens Fire

The moment a gunman opened shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas has been caught on camera.

At least two people have died and 24 others are injured in the incident at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from between the 29th and 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, across the strip from the show by country singer Jason Aldean.

That moment was captured by audience member Drew Akioshi.

Shooting outside the Mandalay Bay. Picture: Drew Akioshi

Andy Vieria from KXNT in Las Vegas told LBC: "It's still a fluid situation and it's possible there is a live shooter still on the loose." Police said that one gunman is "down".

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue.

University Medical Centre spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people had been admitted to the hospital. Of those, at least two had died and 12 were in a critical condition. The rest are being assessed.