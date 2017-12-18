Hero Motorcyclist Dressed As Father Christmas Chases Hit-And-Run Driver

18 December 2017, 13:25

This is the incredible moment a hero motorcyclist chased down and apprehended a hit-and-run driver while dressed as Father Christmas.

The rider, Chirs RS, was filming for his YouTube channel in Paris, France, when he witnessed the pedestrian being knocked down at a crossing on 15 December.

When the driver failed to stop, he bravely gave chase through the busy streets of the French capital.

Head-cam captured the moment the YouTuber repeatedly attempts to get in front of the Renault Clio, but the driver simply refuses to back down.

Hero Father Christmas chases down hit-and-run driver
Picture: Credit: Youtube / ChrisRs

As the chase continues, the rider spots two police officers awaiting on bikes and manages to lead them to the suspect - who is arrested after the officers drew their weapons.

Writing on his YouTube page, Chris said: “I'm always there when there's action.

"It was a good day, I put on my Santa costume for a new video. People were happy to see me dressed like that and say hello.

"It is after Place Vendôme that the dramatic scene arrives... I had to try to stop this person."

You can watch the drama unfold in the video at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

The best of The Nigel Farage Show 2017

The Top 10 Moments Of The Nigel Farage Show 2017

1 day ago

The biggest news stories in 2017

How LBC Responded To The Big News Stories Of 2017

1 day ago

James O'Brien focussed

Ten Times James O'Brien Went Viral In 2017

1 day ago

Nick, Shelagh and James all feature in our Callers Of The Year

Ten LBC Callers Who Got A HUGE Reaction In 2017

1 day ago

Theresa May, Diane Abbott and Jeremy Corbyn all appear in our Interviews of the Year

Ten LBC Interviews Which Made Headlines In 2017

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari couldn't get a word in when John and Jay clashed on air

"Be Quiet!": Callers In EPIC Row Over Money For Grenfell Survivors

7 days ago