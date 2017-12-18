Hero Motorcyclist Dressed As Father Christmas Chases Hit-And-Run Driver

This is the incredible moment a hero motorcyclist chased down and apprehended a hit-and-run driver while dressed as Father Christmas.

The rider, Chirs RS, was filming for his YouTube channel in Paris, France, when he witnessed the pedestrian being knocked down at a crossing on 15 December.

When the driver failed to stop, he bravely gave chase through the busy streets of the French capital.

Head-cam captured the moment the YouTuber repeatedly attempts to get in front of the Renault Clio, but the driver simply refuses to back down.

Picture: Credit: Youtube / ChrisRs

As the chase continues, the rider spots two police officers awaiting on bikes and manages to lead them to the suspect - who is arrested after the officers drew their weapons.

Writing on his YouTube page, Chris said: “I'm always there when there's action.

"It was a good day, I put on my Santa costume for a new video. People were happy to see me dressed like that and say hello.

"It is after Place Vendôme that the dramatic scene arrives... I had to try to stop this person."

