BME Label: Comments By Priti Patel “Massively Backwards” Says Caller

A British second generation Asian-Muslim caller has described comments by Priti Patel as “massively backwards”.

Mohammed who lives in Camden told Andrew that having BME initiatives in place “make Britain a great society”.

He said her comments gave “oxygen to far right-wing types”.

Priti Patel, the former international development secretary, said she had told Conservative colleagues not to "label me as BME".

The leading Brexiteer said she considered the term, which is a common abbreviation for Black and Minority Ethnic, "patronising" and "insulting".

Maajiz Nawaz also spoke about it on his LBC show this weekend and said it's absurd for people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds to dismiss their heritage.