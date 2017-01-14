Now Discussing
Fabian Society says Corbyn is "too weak" to lead. Do you think Labour could win in 2020? Or do they need to team up with another party?
14 January 2017, 08:09
Labour MP Hilary Benn spoke to Andrew Castle this morning about what his father, Tony Benn, would think of the party today.
Hilary Benn Told Andrew What His Father Would Think Of Labour Today
Labour MP Hilary Benn, son of Tony Benn, told Andrew Castle what his father would think of the Labour party today.
01:36
More to follow.