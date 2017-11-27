James McVey Talks About How Easy It Is To Fall Into The Same Trap As Jack Maynard

The Vamps' guitarist has 1.8 million twitter followers, he acknowledges everyone has said things they regret.

YouTube star Jack Maynard recently left the set of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, after historic tweets surfaced online, showing he had used homophobic and racist slurs.

James McVey is a friend of Maynard's, and has a swollen social media following of his own.

He spoke to Bev Turner about how easy it is for people to encounter the same pitfalls.

James said: "I think that everyone at some point in their life has said things that they regret, or has been a joke to them.

"It's very, very difficult because the difference is that society seems to view a verified blue tick as the difference.

"I looked through my tweets. I typed in horrible words around my thing to see if I had ever said things like that. But the reality is I had thousands of people tweet me that, but that's not what people are looking for.

"That's quite an interesting dynamic. Why is it acceptable for some people to say that and not others?"

