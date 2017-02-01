Darren Adam's Blistering Defence Of The Homeless

Now Discussing
We are being warned the UK could return to the inequality of the Thatcher era. How bad is inequality in Britain today?
1 February 2017, 08:07
When a listener told Darren Adam that homeless people need to "get a job", a passionate Darren Adam put him in his place.
Darren was discussing homelessness on his LBC show after a Currys PC World Shop in Wrexham put up a sign saying "Attention Tramps – stop looking for valuables in our bins and start looking for a job."
When he complained that people seem to think of homeless people as vermin, a caller suggested he would prefer pigeons in an area than homeless people.
That made Darren angry.
Darren Adam's Passionate Plea To Support The Homeless
When a listener told Darren Adam that homeless people need to "get a job", a passionate Darren Adam put him in his place.
01:01
He said: "As if the people rifling through the bins haven't had the idea that maybe they would like to have a job.
"As if somehow they haven't thought to themselves it will be a little bit easier to go for a job if I had a roof over my head in the first place.
"Come on."
Watch his passionate rant above.