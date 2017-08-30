"I'm Leaving my Heavily-Tattooed Skin To A Friend When I Die"

Darren Adam was shocked to discover what this caller was leaving to a friend when he dies - his skin.

Dave in Croydon called in as Darren was discussing the rising cost of funerals and how people are paying for it.

And Dave had a unique method of funding his own funeral - selling off his tattoos.

Darren Adam was shocked by this caller's confession about tattoos. Picture: LBC / iStock

He said: "When I was showing off a new tattoo, someone said to me that if you owned a painting, it wouldn't go in the ground with you when you die.

"So why should my skin?"

Watch the remarkable call above.