Black Police Officer Claims Knife Crime Isn't Just A Black Issue

27 January 2018, 17:02
A black police officer from London says we should stop thinking of knife crime as a "black issue".
He's hit back as the mum of Stephen Lawrence has claimed knife violence would be tackled more quickly if the victims were white.
Darren from Brixton told Ian: "Is it right to constantly keep going back to the race issue?
"Or shall we see it, for once, as a London policing issue, and not just a 'black issue' that's the fault of everybody else."
