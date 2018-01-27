Black Police Officer Claims Knife Crime Isn't Just A Black Issue

27 January 2018, 17:02

A black police officer from London says we should stop thinking of knife crime as a "black issue".

He's hit back as the mum of Stephen Lawrence has claimed knife violence would be tackled more quickly if the victims were white.

Darren from Brixton told Ian: "Is it right to constantly keep going back to the race issue?

"Or shall we see it, for once, as a London policing issue, and not just a 'black issue' that's the fault of everybody else."

You can listen to his argument in the video above.

