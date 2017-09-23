Exclusive Interview: Uber Boss Responds To Ban And Petition

23 September 2017, 18:19

In a rare interview Uber's Head of Cities, Fred Jones, tells Ian Payne his company is responsible for improving safety, not damaging it, in the capital.

Record-breaking numbers have now signed a petition calling for Transport for London to reverse its decision to strip Uber's licence in the capital.

Save Your Uber in London was set up on the Change.org website after it was announced the firm would not have its licence renewed when it expires on September 30.

The petition had gained more than 500,000 signatures, 24 hours after the decision was made public on Friday morning. The petition followed a short time later.

In an uncharacteristic interview, one of the tech start-up's executives discussed the ban and its consequences with Ian Payne.

They covered the allegations that Uber's drivers are not properly background-checked and are responsible for assaulting passengers.

Fred Jones responded by saying Uber had revolutionised the taxi market in London and the rest of the UK, actually improving safety for passengers and drivers - not harming it.

Watch the full fascinating interview above.

West London

