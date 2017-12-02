"Sadiq Khan Is Out Of Order To Suggest Banning Trump's State Visit"

The London Mayor has no place suggesting the UK should revoke Donald Trump's state visit, Ian Payne says.

Ian Payne has hammered Sadiq Khan for asking Theresa May to revoke Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

The LBC presenter said the Mayor was "way out of line" to suggest the American president was not deserving of the ceremonial red carpet.

He argued that the UK had extended the honour to far more dubious characters in the past and that Donald Trump's behaviour amounted to misdemeanours by comparison.

"To me it's all just noise in the air, it doesn't really matter," Ian said. "It's much more important that the two countries have a good relationship."

"Whether it should be a state visit or not? I think it should be a state visit and meet the queen.

"I mean for goodness' sake, we can't ban someone just because of their policies.

"I think Sadiq Khan is way out of order to suggest there shouldn't be a state visit. What's it got to do with him?

"He's a Labour politician. He would, wouldn't he."

