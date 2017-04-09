What This Caller Said About Isis Left Katie Hopkins Absolutely Raging

9 April 2017, 11:16

Katie Left Absolutely Raging By What This Caller Said

"How stupid does this world need to be?" Katie Hopkins launches into an epic rant after this British-Israeli caller said the "strategic threat of Isis is much smaller than we think".

02:47

Katie Hopkins launched into an epic rant after this British-Israeli caller said the threat of Isis isn't "as big as we think".

Katie Hopkins was discussing Trump's controversial air strike on Syria following al-Assad's alleged deadly gas attack on civilians. 

Watch: Trump-Supporting Katie Hopkins Takes US President To Task About Syria Airstrike

Katie said she disagreed with Trump's decision to launch 59 tomahawk missiles at a Syrian military airfield, saying people need "to pick their monsters" and the biggest monster of all is Isis. 

That's when Sabrina, British-Israeli caller, phoned in  - and what she said left Katie absolutely seething. 

