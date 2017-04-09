What This Caller Said About Isis Left Katie Hopkins Absolutely Raging

Katie Left Absolutely Raging By What This Caller Said "How stupid does this world need to be?" Katie Hopkins launches into an epic rant after this British-Israeli caller said the "strategic threat of Isis is much smaller than we think". 02:47

Katie Hopkins launched into an epic rant after this British-Israeli caller said the threat of Isis isn't "as big as we think".

Katie Hopkins was discussing Trump's controversial air strike on Syria following al-Assad's alleged deadly gas attack on civilians.

Watch: Trump-Supporting Katie Hopkins Takes US President To Task About Syria Airstrike

Katie said she disagreed with Trump's decision to launch 59 tomahawk missiles at a Syrian military airfield, saying people need "to pick their monsters" and the biggest monster of all is Isis.

That's when Sabrina, British-Israeli caller, phoned in - and what she said left Katie absolutely seething.