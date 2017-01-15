This Elderly Caller's Take On Life Will Put A Smile On Your Face

15 January 2017, 13:19

Katie Hopkins Laughing

In a heavy conversation about wills on Katie Hopkin's LBC show, one caller gave her refreshingly positive spin on the topic.

This Elderly Caller's Take On Life Will Put A Smile On Your Face

In a heavy conversation about wills on Katie Hopkin's LBC show, the final caller gave a positive and uplifting spin on the topic.

01:57

Sheila from Church Langley was Katie Hopkin's final caller on her show today following an hour of calls about wills. 

The topic prompted some anecdotes which left a sombre tone - but Shelia soon perked up the conversation. 

The elderly woman, who would not reveal her exact age, was very upbeat on the subject.

She said: "It's all so gruesome on a freezing wet day."

The caller went on: "Spend your money, go on a cruise, take your friends to the Ritz, have a great time, have a laugh, have a really good time spending all your money, and then come back maybe and rent a small place. Money is the root of all evil. Get rid of it Katie. Absolutely rid."

Katie asked: "Are you getting rid of yours Sheila?" 

The caller responded: "I'm enjoying it, I'm booking everything up and I am going to have a damn good time."

Shelia told Katie that her children do not mind her spending what would be their inheritance and that they're having a good time as well.

She said: "They're going to get on with their lives. They're all well-educated, they've been well brought up, good luck to them. This is my time, Katie."

