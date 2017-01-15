This Elderly Caller's Take On Life Will Put A Smile On Your Face

In a heavy conversation about wills on Katie Hopkin's LBC show, one caller gave her refreshingly positive spin on the topic.

Sheila from Church Langley was Katie Hopkin's final caller on her show today following an hour of calls about wills.

The topic prompted some anecdotes which left a sombre tone - but Shelia soon perked up the conversation.

The elderly woman, who would not reveal her exact age, was very upbeat on the subject.

She said: "It's all so gruesome on a freezing wet day."

The caller went on: "Spend your money, go on a cruise, take your friends to the Ritz, have a great time, have a laugh, have a really good time spending all your money, and then come back maybe and rent a small place. Money is the root of all evil. Get rid of it Katie. Absolutely rid."

Katie asked: "Are you getting rid of yours Sheila?"

The caller responded: "I'm enjoying it, I'm booking everything up and I am going to have a damn good time."

Shelia told Katie that her children do not mind her spending what would be their inheritance and that they're having a good time as well.

She said: "They're going to get on with their lives. They're all well-educated, they've been well brought up, good luck to them. This is my time, Katie."