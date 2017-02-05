Mother Tells Hopkins Her Son Was Forced To Drop A-Level After Supporting Trump

A mother told Katie Hopkins her son was warned by his teacher 'not to have such strong views' after supporting Trump in a Government and Politics class.

Katie Hopkins was talking about whether young people were being taught about politics with a liberal bias in schools on her Sunday morning show.

The caller, named Amanda, told Katie Hopkins her 17-year-old son was forced to drop his Government and Politics after he was "alienated" by fellow pupils for voicing support for Trump during an in-class debate.

The concerned mother also said that he was told by the teacher "he shouldn't have such strong opinions".