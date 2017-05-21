'Rotherham Is Not Unique' Says Original Whistleblower

21 May 2017, 10:31

'It's Not Gone Away' Says Rotherham Whistleblower

The Rotherham child abuse scandal is 'not unique' and child exploitation has 'not gone away', says Jayne Senior MBE, the original Rotherham Whistleblower.

06:24

The woman who exposed the child sex abuse scandal in Rotherham, Jayne Senior MBE, spoke to Katie Hopkins about the uncovering of the exploitation.

But the Whistleblower told Katie the work into tackling child exploitation in the UK is far from over and that it has 'not gone away'. 

Jayne first spoke about the build-up to the exposing of the child abuse. 

Katie then asked: "Some people are discussing it almost as if it's over, almost as if, oh when we look back, we should have done more, what would you say about the situation today in the UK?"

Jayne said: "One of the things I always say, and I say it about Rotherham, we've not had two damning reports and it's made it go away. 

"Child sexual exploitation is happening everywhere, Rotherham is not unique. We're seeing that across the UK, we're seeing that in all the court cases, people coming forward. 

"What we're seeing now as well is a lot more victims of child sexual exploitation having the courage to come forward and report it to the police to ask for support, to ask for help." 

Katie then asked Jayne about whether the number of cases has increased. She also whether if it was because people are reporting more, or whether it was because grooming gangs are more prevalent.

Watch the clip to see what Jayne had to say. 

NSPCC's 24 hour helpline: 0800 1111

