14-Year-Old Caller Inspires Maajid Nawaz With Her Political Insight

1 October 2017, 13:54

"On my show, whenever you call in, I will make sure you get put to the front of the queue."

During a discussion of Theresa May's premiership Maajid Nawaz spoke to a 14-year-old caller.

Harbouring ambitions to go to university and become a journalist, Sian told Maajid she thought the Prime Minister's tuition fee pledge was transparent and disingenuous.

She talked about her aspirations for a better Britain, one which she didn't think Theresa May could offer.

Maajid was so impressed with Sian's insight he asked her to become a regular contributor to his show, saying "on my show, whenever you call in, I will make sure you get put through."

Watch the full fascinating conversation above.

